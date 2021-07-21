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Breaking News! UN Vehicles in Canada!
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982 views • July 21, 2021
Breaking News! UN Vehicles in Canada! Just reported July 21, 2021! One report today yet to be confirmed is that these are assigned to vaccinate Canadian citizens! Please leave Comments below if you have more info! Thank you!
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