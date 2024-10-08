Fallen angels’ Draco avatar CIA witches are kidnapping immigrant children at 5 a.m. in McAllen Texas

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2024). Satan Lucifer's Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar earth's hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist witches' CIA contractors were caught on video with kidnapped immigrant children at 5 a.m. in McAllen Texas for sale to the Pleiadian fallen angel vampire elites for child sacrifice to feed them human soul energy from torture, in order to survive because they are cut off from God's life energy light. Adrenochrome blood also has soul energy. 4th dimensional Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” globalist elites drink the soul energy in human children’s adrenochrome & chromochrome blood, and 5th dimensional and higher fallen angel incarnate avatar vampire devils globalist elites feed on the soul energy of human children being tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & satanically sacrificed & eaten alive by the Draco avatar Satanists, as well as the soul energy of terror & fear & hatred & depression & anger & pain & sorrow of the humans from every single war & disease & natural disaster & war crimes & terrorism & economic crash & poverty & divorce & famine & crime that they cause. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine