💥Israel carried out another targeted assassination in Beirut, Lebanon.

ISRAELI DRONE STRIKE HITS SOUTH BEIRUT NEAR AIRPORT

An Israeli UAV targeted a civilian vehicle in Khalde, just south of Beirut and near the capital’s international airport, according to Lebanese media.

One person was reportedly killed.

The IDF later confirmed the strike, claiming the target was a militant linked to weapon smuggling and planned attacks on Israeli forces — allegedly under orders from Iran’s Quds Force.

Adding:

According to Peskov, the phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is currently underway.

The Kremlin plans to hold a briefing following the conversation to share key outcomes.

Adding about phone call:

Putin informed Trump about the progress of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine, Ushakov reported

Trump, in a conversation with Putin, again raised the issue of the swift conclusion of military actions in Ukraine, stated Ushakov.

Putin conveyed to Trump that Russia continues to seek a negotiated resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. The President also informed Trump that Russia will not give up on addressing all the root causes of the ongoing confrontation, Ushakov said.

🐻 So basically - Trump keeps pushing for the same nonsense with no result. He's not listening.

Kremlin should set up an automated answering machine, for every time Trump & Co. calls them.

"Thank you for calling, the SMO will continue until ALL goals are achieved. Press 1 to hear Russia's goals." @DDGeopolitics







