šŸ’„Israel carried out another targeted assassination in Beirut, Lebanon.

ISRAELI DRONE STRIKE HITS SOUTH BEIRUT NEAR AIRPORT

An Israeli UAV targeted a civilian vehicle in Khalde, just south of Beirut and near the capitalā€™s international airport, according to Lebanese media.

One person was reportedly killed.

The IDF later confirmed the strike, claiming the target was a militant linked to weapon smuggling and planned attacks on Israeli forces ā€” allegedly under orders from Iranā€™s Quds Force.

Adding:

According to Peskov, the phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is currently underway.

The Kremlin plans to hold a briefing following the conversation to share key outcomes.

Adding about phone call:Ā

Putin informed Trump about the progress of the Istanbul agreements between Russia and Ukraine, Ushakov reportedĀ

Trump, in a conversation with Putin, again raised the issue of the swift conclusion of military actions in Ukraine, stated Ushakov.

Putin conveyed to Trump that Russia continues to seek a negotiated resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. The President also informed Trump that Russia will not give up on addressing all the root causes of the ongoing confrontation, Ushakov said.

šŸ» So basically - Trump keeps pushing for the same nonsense with no result. He's not listening.

Kremlin should set up an automated answering machine, for every time Trump & Co. calls them.

"Thank you for calling, the SMO will continue until ALL goals are achieved. Press 1 to hear Russia's goals."Ā Ā @DDGeopolitics