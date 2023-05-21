Create New Account
Pope's New Fundamental Law. Francis Appeals To G7 Leaders. Latter Rain Not Discerned By SDA Pastors
SavingHealthMinistries
Published 18 hours ago |

In a letter to the Bishop of Hiroshima where the G7 Summit is underway, Pope Francis appeals for an integral vision of global security and the pursuit of peace based on equality and solidarity.


G7 leaders warn China and North Korea on nukes, vow continued support for Ukraine against Russian ‘aggression’


Zelensky makes dramatic Japan appearance as G7 leaders take aim at Russia and China


G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan’s status, fair trade rules


13 Dead In Italy Flooding Amid Billion Dollar Disaster


Italy’s ‘once in a century’ deadly floods are linked to climate crisis, researchers say


