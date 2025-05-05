Two States Start Criminal Investigations against Fauci and Friends w/ Attorney Rachel Rodriguez

Sarah Westall





Follow and support my work on Locals at https://locals.com/sarahwestall/feed or on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Attorney Rachel Rodriguez of the Vires Law Firm joins the show to discuss groundbreaking legal action aimed at holding Dr. Anthony Fauci and other high-level officials accountable for their criminal actions during COVID. In collaboration with the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, her firm has submitted criminal referrals to district attorneys across the country, targeting Fauci, federal officials (past and present), and hospital systems for alleged crimes — including capital murder, manslaughter, human trafficking, racketeering, and abuse of vulnerable individuals. Two states have already launched criminal investigations, with more expected to follow as momentum builds. You can learn more about this important action at https://www.vireslaw.group

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further