Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.2 SICKENING graffiti by LOW-CALIBRE TYPES now REMOVED from picnic table I visit every week: it takes a benighted mindset MVI_7895
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
246 Subscribers
Shop now
57 views
Published Yesterday

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e5654c2d-de97-4095-bf20-18dfad560e75

I’m happy to report from here on the banks of the Swan-Avon at Woodbridge, that after some compromised person or people has/have left their mental spew on the picnic table, it has been cleaned off without trace.


Keywords
racismhateignorancegraffitidisconnectiondetrimental cognitive dissonance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket