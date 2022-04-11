The Coming Alien Deception

THE GREAT DECEPTIO STARTS WITH THE BIG BANG THEORY, EVOLUTION, AND SO CALLED DEBUNKED OLD BIBLICLE philosophies! The Great deception is a multi -facet system. Vast and preplanned, the powers to be are no longer appointed by the Father. The world has been handed over, for a season. The Quest is performed and Orchestrated demonically from the top and delegated down through secret societies, secret orders, and departments of governments. They have successfully Hidden the true nature of humanity, our purpose, and destiny. They have successfully hid our creator, where we really are, and the nature of our universe. Humanity is lost and chases fairy tales dressed as science. Most of our cutting edge tech has been through reverse engineering. With a purpose of tech transfer. The reason being " A Mark of the Beast system. With out these technologies a system of such would not be possible. The slow introduction of this "tech" has created trust for such devices. Welcome To The Great Deception!! The system will be fully trusted and ready , when the anti Christ takes over . And uses the system in which we depend on for survival.Mirrored; Created by Wake My HeartOTT Tv Shows The World . F E OffensiveYOUTUBE