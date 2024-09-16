Angel Wars - The Untold Story // Special Edition (updated)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corrected duplicate files. This is an absolute revealing untold story behind our reality as we perceive it. Most do not ponder the significance of Life or its meaning. We are in a war for your soul... most souls end up w Lucifer... // It is my sense that this author was an actual "Fallen angel... revealing too much Truth to try to get leniency on their sentencing... I have seen that before.. The channel was pulled the day after I posted this.