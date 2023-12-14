BEING MURDERED IN OUR SLEEP

https://danhappel.com/the-fading-memory-of-america/

America has slumbered in cognitive acceptance while globalists and Marxist technocrats plan our defeat. Will we awaken in time?

Ending ownership of property is the final stage of socialism as we lose our few remaining rights as individuals and succumb to the collectivist mindset that permeates our culture, our media, academia and government.

Ignoring open conspiracies right in front of your lying eyes has become the cognitive dissonance SOP that own the WOKE cancel cultures of generations X, Y, & Z.