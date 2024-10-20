BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Visiting Maaysrah in Kesrouan, north Lebanon, and the sites of 3 Zionist attacks.
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
Laith Marouf (ليث معروف) visits Maaysrah in the Kesrouan region north Lebanon, which was a target of three Zionist air-strikes in the past week. Maaysrah is the most northern Shia majority town in Lebanon, and has been hosting some internally displaced refugees from the south. This is the first time the village has seen any Zionist attacks in the 76 years since the creation of the Zionist Colony. 32 people were martyred in the attacks on two residential structure and a farming supplies warehouse, and many more were injured.


Camera/Montage: Hadi Hotait

Filmed on: 17/10/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bankmilitary operationsaxis of resistancealaqsa flood
