4th Amendment Protection: Shut Down the Surveillance State

You’ll never get the feds to limit their own power to spy on everyone, everywhere. It’s up to the people and the states to opt out and start the process of bringing the surveillance state to an end. The state-level 4th Amendment Protection Act is a big step in that direction.

Path to Liberty: Nov 21, 2022

