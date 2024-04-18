Create New Account
Tonight's talk, the town is committing suicide 4/17/24:
Reverend Christine
Published 18 hours ago

Every time the vaxxed get a cold or sick they run to the health center and get another booster. Israel got bitch slapped by Iran. The eclipse the 8th. I was hurt by EMF pulses also a friend of mine. Unsure of my future......God Bless us.

healthaliensgovernmentearthquakesfemazombiescometeclipsefema-campsnew-world-orderagenda-2030agenda-21transhumansreverend-christinedead-planet

