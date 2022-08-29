Sharing the Gospel through art and sacrifice | LifeSiteNews: InFocus

Despite the numerous blights and scandals that continue to afflict the Church, the art and life of its faithful nonetheless inspire men and women to seek and grow in Christ. Join John-Henry Westen in this episode of InFocus as he reflects upon some of today’s great Catholic artists as well as the powerful witness of several Catholic fathers.

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