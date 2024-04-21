Create New Account
Woke Racist Grand Jury Refuses to Prosecute Shoplifting Murderer in Texas
A woke grand jury in Houston, Texas, acquitted, a 17-year-old who shoplifted, and then murdered the clerk who came after him, claiming "self defense," as opposed to Kyle Rittenhouse, whose life they tried to end for actually acting in self-defense. We are becoming a racist society, justice has ceased being blind, and the woke are destroying America. #woke #racism #houston #murder

