Woke Racist Grand Jury Refuses to Prosecute Shoplifting Murderer in Texas

A woke grand jury in Houston, Texas, acquitted, a 17-year-old who shoplifted, and then murdered the clerk who came after him, claiming "self defense," as opposed to Kyle Rittenhouse, whose life they tried to end for actually acting in self-defense. We are becoming a racist society, justice has ceased being blind, and the woke are destroying America.
#woke #racism #houston #murder
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.