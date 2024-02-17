FLASHBACK to 2020 | This didn't age well 🍿

2020. Fani Willis is asked why the people of Fulton County should support her for District Attorney. 🍿 "Because they deserve a DA that won't have sex with his employees, because they deserve a DA that won't put money in their own pocket."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.