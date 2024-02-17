Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FLASHBACK to 2020 | This didn't age well 🍿
channel image
GalacticStorm
2203 Subscribers
Shop now
302 views
Published 14 hours ago

2020. Fani Willis is asked why the people of Fulton County should support her for District Attorney.  🍿 "Because they deserve a DA that won't have sex with his employees, because they deserve a DA that won't put money in their own pocket."

Keywords
compromisedfani willismisconduct hearing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket