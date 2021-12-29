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PARTING THE POLES - Edward Bernays
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EDWARD BERNAYS - the Father of Public Relations (Propaganda) PR https://youtu.be/5dtg-qFPYDE Letterman https://youtu.be/i6hH3roMe4w PROPAGANDA https://www.voltairenet.org/IMG/pdf/Bernays.pdf FREUD http://freudians.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Freud_Group_Psychology.pdf find me @ https://dluxnation.com
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Jamie Dlux
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Jamie Dlux
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