© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian Police Officer Speaks for Fellow Officers against Vax. Cops For Covid Truth
Follow
4
Share
Report
143 views • September 29, 2021
Now there is one brave ex-police officer taking a stand . . . now there is one . . . Lord willing others will join him . . . praise God for his courage to stand against the foe . . . this man will be remembered in history for the right reasons . . .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.