Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rob Schmitt: The border is broken because Mayorkas broke it | NEWSMAX
channel image
GalacticStorm
2235 Subscribers
Shop now
10 views
Published Yesterday

Rob Schmitt comments on the latest surrounding the Mayorkas impeachment articles, the failed border policies of the Biden Administration, and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight"

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimemayorkas impeachment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket