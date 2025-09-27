BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Organic Hulled Hemp Seeds, a tiny superfood with big benefits
Groovy Bee
Groovy BeeCheckmark Icon
166 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
31 views • 2 days ago

The Groovy Bee Store is committed to helping you support good health by offering clean, lab-verified healthy food options. That’s why we’re proud to introduce Organic Hulled Hemp Seed.

Groovy Bee Organic Hulled Hemp Seeds are loaded with a wide variety of essential nutrients and beneficial phytonutrients, such as protein, iron, calcium, potassium, beta carotene, dietary fiber and omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids. Just a spoonful of organic hemp seeds can easily boost your nutrient intake.

Groovy Bee Organic Hulled Hemp Seeds contain no gluten or GMOs and are certified Kosher and organic. They are also vegan, non-irradiated, non-China and thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.


Shop at GroovyBee.com

Keywords
organicessential nutrientslab-verifiedhemp seedhealth supportgroovy beehulledtiny superfood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy