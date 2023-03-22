CBDC: Can States Stop a Central Bank Digital Currency?

The only thing that can actually keep them in check and stop this dystopian nightmare is opposition and resistance. Can states help get the job done? Too early to tell, but the time to push back is right now. Florida, New Hampshire, Missouri, and Texas with ideas and first steps.
Path to Liberty: March 22, 2023
