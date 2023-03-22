Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CBDC: Can States Stop a Central Bank Digital Currency?
83 views
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 19 hours ago |

The only thing that can actually keep them in check and stop this dystopian nightmare is opposition and resistance. Can states help get the job done? Too early to tell, but the time to push back is right now. Florida, New Hampshire, Missouri, and Texas with ideas and first steps.


Path to Liberty: March 22, 2023 


JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/


Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/


Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211


Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionlibertarianresist10th amendmentend the feddecentralizenullifycentral bank digital currencycbdc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket