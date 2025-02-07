There is no way to survive, the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly facing a personnel crisis to fighting, making the Territorial Military Conscription Centers (TCC) kidnap Ukrainian men and even women, at midnight, in public places and even on the streets, as in one of the clips on January 29, 2025. Tragic events continue in Ukraine related to the harsh reality of mass mobilization of Ukraine, although some of the men refuse to go to military training centers, then send them forcibly to the front lines to fight Russia. In Ukraine, TCC continues to carry out the orders of Kiev regime, using the method of kidnapping a man and putting him in their minibus, as in other widely circulated clips. Although almost all Ukrainian civilians do not want to fight because of the increasing casualties of the army troops and the decline in morale, some of them may end up in the detachment. An Ukrainian prisoner of war exposed the recruitment scandal in the service of Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing the weakening of Zelensky's war effort despite Western assistance, as in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on January 7, 2025.

