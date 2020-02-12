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When Does "The Rapture" Take Place?
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25 views • February 12, 2020
When does the Rapture of the Church take place? Will we have to go through some tough times?
Join Zach Drew and Andrew Bellers as they discuss the rapture of the church and the tribulation through the lens of two chapters in the book of Revelation that MANY read without fully understanding the signifigance of what is being said.
Write or donate today!
IGBY
PO Box 797
Decatur IL 62525
OR simply click the big ORANGE button on this page!
https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Original Airdate 11/30/18
Join Zach Drew and Andrew Bellers as they discuss the rapture of the church and the tribulation through the lens of two chapters in the book of Revelation that MANY read without fully understanding the signifigance of what is being said.
Write or donate today!
IGBY
PO Box 797
Decatur IL 62525
OR simply click the big ORANGE button on this page!
https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Original Airdate 11/30/18
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