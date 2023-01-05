NO TO SWAMP RAT MCCARTHY SPEAKERSHIP

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





January 4, 2023





McCarthy failed the Republican party by purposely tanking the midterms and wants to be rewarded as speaker. 20 True conservatives are standing up and saying NO and denying Swamprat McCarthy the 218 votes needed.





Joined by Antonio Pitocco.





