N.A. Monthly Cannabis Sales Update

Sales across North America were dominated by California (again), pulling in a whopping $429.7MM last month while CO, WA, ORIL, MA, & MI all came in over $100MM each.Ontario's YOY sales growth was an astounding 326%, while the West Coast was all under 10% (CA 9%, OR 8%, CO 4%, WA 0.8%).Although the number of transactions continue to increase, the average amount customers are spending is decreasing. Brand consolidation, on the other hand is creeping up, indicating slightly less competition as the top 10 brands grab more market share.Random Fact:Besides singles joints, 10 packs of preroll were the most popular serving size in Oregon last month, growing by 21% since April, while sales to single Pre-Rolls actually decreased by 1%. The top brand for 10 pack Pre-Rolls in Oregon during May was Smokes by the Grow.Show Notes:Cannabis Market Overview June 2021Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 746 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.