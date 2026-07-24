Draco Astral Dreamscape Manipulation of Targeted Individuals – James Bartley Commentary

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/07/24/draco-astral-dreamscape-manipulation/





James Bartley discusses Astral Dreamscape Manipulation. He goes into detail on how exactly the Reptilians and Draco change the behaviors of certain targeted individuals in order to subvert their moral compass and turn them into a Force Multiplier to rape, kill, maim and molest.





In Part 2 James Bartley discusses the Colonel Edward Cutolo Affidavit and what it reveals about Operation Watchtower, the Black Ops Drug Trafficking Operation out of Colombia and Panama in the mid/late 1970s.