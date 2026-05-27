Iran displays the wreckage of US drone shot down over the Strait of Hormuz

The Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Headquarters announced that one of the enemy drones flying over Qeshm Island was shot down by a new air defense system early this morning on Tuesday. Footage shows the drone’s wreckage being moved by boat during the latest confrontation, marking yet another sharp escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington. Iranian sources said they had shot down at least three MQ-9A Reaper unmanned combat aerial vehicles that entered Iranian airspace, stating the interceptions disrupted US attacks targeting the islands of Qeshm and Jask. Iran shot down the drones over the Strait of #Hormuz using a newly introduced interceptor system named “Arash Kamangir,” described as having “hidden capabilities.” Arash Kamangir is most likely a specialized version of the Shahed-358, designed and developed for the IRGC Air Defense Force.

Chronologically, the day before, the US entered the Strait of Hormuz to launch another attack on an IRGC speedboat, killing four crew members, including a fishing boat. But, Iranian air defense countered the threat and shot down the drones in less than 20 minutes, and IRGC retaliated against US naval ships last night, leaving the US disoriented and disorganized; unable to locate the air defense sites, they struck several points on the islands of Qeshm and Jask. New footage shows Iranian full military control over the entire Strait of Hormuz. Tehran’s control zone now extends from Mount Mobarak to Fujairah in the east and from Qeshm Island to Umm al-Quwain in the west. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned that “Any violation of the ceasefire is unacceptable and will be met with force, and cautioned that no radar-evading drones will again violate the Gulf’s airspace.”

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