Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden's approval rating sinks to an abysmal low over border crisis
channel image
NewsClips
3783 Subscribers
20 views
Published 20 hours ago

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating over his handling of the southern border crisis and his immigration policy has slumped to an abysmal low. Monmouth University released a poll on Tuesday which recorded 26 per cent of people approve of his efforts, meanwhile, 71 per cent disapprove. According to Monmouth, 54 per cent of Democrats approved of Biden’s handling, only 21 per cent of independents, and 2 per cent of Republicans approved. Vice President Kamala Harris did not fare better, as she suffered an even lower approval rating of 35 per cent and a 58 per cent disapproval rating. According to Fox News, Customs and Border Protection revealed last month there were a record 302,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in December. Under President Biden, just under 7.3 million migrants have illegally entered the United States since he took office in 2021.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket