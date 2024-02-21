Joe Biden's approval rating sinks to an abysmal low over border crisis

US President Joe Biden’s approval rating over his handling of the southern border crisis and his immigration policy has slumped to an abysmal low. Monmouth University released a poll on Tuesday which recorded 26 per cent of people approve of his efforts, meanwhile, 71 per cent disapprove. According to Monmouth, 54 per cent of Democrats approved of Biden’s handling, only 21 per cent of independents, and 2 per cent of Republicans approved. Vice President Kamala Harris did not fare better, as she suffered an even lower approval rating of 35 per cent and a 58 per cent disapproval rating. According to Fox News, Customs and Border Protection revealed last month there were a record 302,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in December. Under President Biden, just under 7.3 million migrants have illegally entered the United States since he took office in 2021.







