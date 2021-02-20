Claire Edwards PART TWO: The COVID-19 Genocide of 2020 Plus Selected Article on Mass Deaths

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"Former UN staff member Claire Edwards speaks so eloquently on the paper entitled 'The CV-19 Genocide of 2020'
"This is a very informative 21 minute video and I would urge everyone, whatever you beliefs, to please take the time and watch.
Please share with your friends and family."https://www.bitchute.com/video/VCzKRKTFNEVE/