Killary & Hussein Have Covid. Does that mean…

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Learn how you can support the J6 Prisoners while you show you stand for Freedom with the Official Freedom Gear by visiting https://officialfreedomgear.com
David Straight not only talks about how to become a State National, but he has a mind blowing announcement of who was dropped off onto George Washington’s head at Mount Rushmore from Donald Trump Jr. helicopter, for Gene Ho, President Trump's photographer to get a picture. He tells us it’s the Vice President of The United States Republic. This would be the 19th VP of the Republic since those from twenty on have been frauds under the United States of America Corporation.
David Straight talks about the law, the Bar, the Corporation of the US and much more to help expose the corruption and evil that’s manipulated the people since 1871. We’ve been manipulated and under evil control on this planet by the Khazarian Mafia who’s strong hold in Ukraine for thousands of years. As mentioned in the previous podcast, that is where Pelosi’s, Kerry’s, Romney and Biden’s kids are involved in energy deals making millions and involved in laundering money. Who knows their involvement in child trafficking. What we do know is that the Russian military found and saved a lot of kids during the military op. To take out bio-labs and get evidence of corruption etc.
Support J6 Prisons and show that you Stand for Freedom with the Official Freedom Gear
https://officialfreedomgear.com/
Connect with Steve:
Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Website: https://www.lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
Truth Social: TruthTalkwithSteve @stevecloward
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram: https://instagram.com/swcloward
𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬:
My Pillow
Save up to 70% at https://www.mypillow.com/truthtalk when you use the promo code, 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤
C60 Evo - ESS60 (PURE C60) DELIVERS BETTER SLEEP, Mental Clarity & Immune Support. Experience The Benefits. ESS60 neutralizes free radicals from cell metabolization and external toxins to help minimize inflammation and maximize detoxification. People report better sleep, more energy and flexibility, and renewed mental clarity when they take our ESS60
https://www.c60evo.com/ref/TruthTalk/
Dr. Zelenko’s Z Stack Formula to build your immune system to protect against any virus.
www.zstackhealth .com
Jump over to www.getpreparedwithsteve.com now to pick up some food storage from My Patriot Supply before the economy really tanks and the shelves at the stores are bare. It’s not a matter of it, it’s a matter of when.
Titan Survival - Get prepared with all the survival gear you need at Titan Survival
https://bit.ly/33I8h6J
David Straight Part 1 with Ann Vandersteel
https://rumble.com/vxl7sa-march-16-2022-becoming-an-american-state-national-with-david-staring.html
David Straight Part 2 with Ann Vandersteel
https://rumble.com/vxr7pj-march-18-2022-straight-to-freedom-what-is-an-american-state-national-with-d.html
David Straight JFK Jr
https://rumble.com/vy0iaw-john-f.-kennedy-jr.-currently-serves-as-the-vice-president-david-straight.html
CDC Exposed by NY Times
https://thefederalist.com/2022/03/22/cdc-tells-new-york-times-it-hid-covid-data-for-political-reasons/
Hillary Has Covid
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-fully-vaxxed-boosted-hillary-clinton-tests-positive-covid-19/
MSM Exposes Vax Adverse Reactions and Death
https://t.me/disclosurehub/4348