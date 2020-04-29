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ΘΕΛΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΕΞΑΠΛΩΣΟΥΝ ΤΟΝ ΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑΣ ΜΕ ΤΗ ΣΥΝΑΙΝΕΣΗ ΣΟΥ
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54 views • April 29, 2020
Φαίνεται πως οι εξουσιαστές μας θέλουν να επιβάλλουν ως μοναδικό νόμιμο συναίσθημα τον τρόμο, μοναδική νόμιμη πνευματική διαδικασία την παπαγαλία, μοναδική θανατηφόρα ασθένεια τον κορονοιό, μοναδική νόμιμη θεραπέια το εμβόλιο και μοναδικό νόμιμο σωτήρα τον μπιλάκο.
Θα έχεις προσέξει ότι συχνά σου αναφέρω γεγονότα που προέρχονται απ'έξω από την Ελλάδα. Ελπίζω να είναι ξεκάθαρο ότι αυτό το κάνω διότι πολύ απλά υπάρχουν ελάχιστες διαφορες μεταξύ των χωρών που ελέγχονται από τη νεα τάξη. Τόσο στα σχέδια όσο και στην νοοτροπία των πολιτών γιατί διαμορφώνονται κάτω από τον ίδιου είδους έλεγχο της πληροφορίας. Ακόμα κι αν κάτι δεν το έχεις δει στην Ελλάδα ακόμα αναμένεται σύντομα να έρθει αν δεν το σταματήσουμε μη συναινώντας.
Delay 5G in the UK until there’s been an independent investigation: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/312997
5G Appeal: Scientists from around the world warn of potential serious health effects of 5G: http://www.5gappeal.eu/the-5g-appeal/
Μέρος της διαγραμμένης από το Youtube συνέντευξης τους Ντείβιντ Άικ στο London Real με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους: https://www.brighteon.com/72461c04-bba8-4030-8d78-8fa475302cad
Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke 5G interview: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52198946
Π.Ο.Υ.: Ο ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΤΗΣ ΕΧΕΙ ΙΣΧΥΡΟΥΣ ΔΕΣΜΟΥΣ ΜΕ ΜΠΙΛ ΓΚΕΙΤΣ, ΙΔΡΥΜΑ ΚΛΙΝΤΟΝ, ΔΡ. FAUCI, ΚΙΝΑ ΚΑΙ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ (Βίντεο): https://nikosxeiladakis.gr/%CF%80%CE%BF%CF%85-%CE%BF-%CE%B4%CE%B9%CE%B5%CF%85%CE%B8%CF%85%CE%BD%CF%84%CE%B7%CF%83-%CE%B5%CF%87%CE%B5%CE%B9-%CE%B9%CF%83%CF%87%CF%85%CF%81%CE%BF%CF%85%CF%83-%CE%B4%CE%B5%CF%83%CE%BC%CE%BF%CF%85
Petition calling for resignation of WHO Director-General nears 1,1 million signatures: https://the-levant.com/petition-calling-resignation-director-general-nears-11-million-signatures/
Call for the resignation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General: https://www.change.org/p/united-nations-call-for-the-resignation-of-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-who-director-general
Australia's coronavirus tracing app's data storage contract goes offshore to Amazon: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-24/amazon-to-provide-cloud-services-for-coronavirus-tracing-app/12176682
Parks swamped with sunbathers as phone data shows Brits are ignoring lockdown: https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/25/parks-swamped-sunbathers-phone-data-shows-brits-ignoring-lockdown-12610758/
Queensland doctors report flu jab plunge https://www.9news.com.au/health/dramatic-fall-in-qld-flu-vaccinations/778b7169-bdbf-4ed8-9787-0a76b499ae63
NHS chief says UK is investigating as a 'matter of urgency' after reports of children falling ill with inflammation syndrome possibly linked to coronavirus: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8260399/NHS-issues-doctors-urgent-alert-coronavirus-related-condition-children.html
Το βίντεο στην αρχή είναι κομμένο από εδώ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzKFGLysmGw
Θα έχεις προσέξει ότι συχνά σου αναφέρω γεγονότα που προέρχονται απ'έξω από την Ελλάδα. Ελπίζω να είναι ξεκάθαρο ότι αυτό το κάνω διότι πολύ απλά υπάρχουν ελάχιστες διαφορες μεταξύ των χωρών που ελέγχονται από τη νεα τάξη. Τόσο στα σχέδια όσο και στην νοοτροπία των πολιτών γιατί διαμορφώνονται κάτω από τον ίδιου είδους έλεγχο της πληροφορίας. Ακόμα κι αν κάτι δεν το έχεις δει στην Ελλάδα ακόμα αναμένεται σύντομα να έρθει αν δεν το σταματήσουμε μη συναινώντας.
Delay 5G in the UK until there’s been an independent investigation: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/312997
5G Appeal: Scientists from around the world warn of potential serious health effects of 5G: http://www.5gappeal.eu/the-5g-appeal/
Μέρος της διαγραμμένης από το Youtube συνέντευξης τους Ντείβιντ Άικ στο London Real με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους: https://www.brighteon.com/72461c04-bba8-4030-8d78-8fa475302cad
Coronavirus: YouTube tightens rules after David Icke 5G interview: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52198946
Π.Ο.Υ.: Ο ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΤΗΣ ΕΧΕΙ ΙΣΧΥΡΟΥΣ ΔΕΣΜΟΥΣ ΜΕ ΜΠΙΛ ΓΚΕΙΤΣ, ΙΔΡΥΜΑ ΚΛΙΝΤΟΝ, ΔΡ. FAUCI, ΚΙΝΑ ΚΑΙ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ (Βίντεο): https://nikosxeiladakis.gr/%CF%80%CE%BF%CF%85-%CE%BF-%CE%B4%CE%B9%CE%B5%CF%85%CE%B8%CF%85%CE%BD%CF%84%CE%B7%CF%83-%CE%B5%CF%87%CE%B5%CE%B9-%CE%B9%CF%83%CF%87%CF%85%CF%81%CE%BF%CF%85%CF%83-%CE%B4%CE%B5%CF%83%CE%BC%CE%BF%CF%85
Petition calling for resignation of WHO Director-General nears 1,1 million signatures: https://the-levant.com/petition-calling-resignation-director-general-nears-11-million-signatures/
Call for the resignation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General: https://www.change.org/p/united-nations-call-for-the-resignation-of-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-who-director-general
Australia's coronavirus tracing app's data storage contract goes offshore to Amazon: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-24/amazon-to-provide-cloud-services-for-coronavirus-tracing-app/12176682
Parks swamped with sunbathers as phone data shows Brits are ignoring lockdown: https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/25/parks-swamped-sunbathers-phone-data-shows-brits-ignoring-lockdown-12610758/
Queensland doctors report flu jab plunge https://www.9news.com.au/health/dramatic-fall-in-qld-flu-vaccinations/778b7169-bdbf-4ed8-9787-0a76b499ae63
NHS chief says UK is investigating as a 'matter of urgency' after reports of children falling ill with inflammation syndrome possibly linked to coronavirus: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8260399/NHS-issues-doctors-urgent-alert-coronavirus-related-condition-children.html
Το βίντεο στην αρχή είναι κομμένο από εδώ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzKFGLysmGw
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