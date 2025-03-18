Meus Outros Canais:

Título Original: Goldeneye 007 Remastered - James Bond Theme

Publicado em YT, 02 de Setembro de 2021

Créditos: Church of Kondo

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fahO8mCWL44





Descrição Original do Autor:





2 de set. de 2021

The James Bond theme from Goldeneye 007, remastered to CD quality, using the original synth and sample sources!





This remaster comes by way of Elite! Following up his work on Conker, Elite has delivered an exceptional remaster for this classic theme that I am sure will please many. This theme was already awesome as, but hearing remastered makes it even better, I feel. Seriously, I get a good feeling you are gonna like this one. Many thanks again goes to Elite for allowing me to share his work on the channel!





If you like what you have heard here, why not check out Elite's YouTube channel?: / @elitessymphonies





Or perhaps even his Twitter?: / jackofallasses1





Special thanks also goes towards Mikantsumikiwi! Thanks to them, we managed to get recordings of Proteus FX sounds we otherwise didn't have. If it weren't for them, we wouldn't have been able to complete this remaster. They also emailed Graeme Norgate to find out they used a Yamaha SY-77, Ensoniq TS12, and AKAI S3000 during the production of GoldenEye 007, which has been helpful in finding sounds like the Marimba.





If you would like to check out Mikan's channel, you can find it here: / dalekenclave123





You may also find them here on Twitter: / mikangamerprime





Even more special thanks goes to Chimeratio, for providing the Marimba sound we are using for this project, from his Yamaha SY-77.





His Soundcloud can be found here, if you wanna check out his works: / chimeratio





If you like the song, download it in lossless: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QEEH...





If you wanna keep an eye on all the songs done, they're all here in this folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...





If you like our restoration/remaster work, why not check out our Cover channel, where our team members do various covers of music from games: / @churchsermonscok