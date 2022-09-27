Create New Account
Judiciary/Police Stealing Trafficking Children
A Warrior Calls
Published 2 months ago |

Monday, September 26th, 2022 Live Stream

Guests: Christine and Chris

Email: [email protected]


Christine and Chris talk about the heart-wrenching timeline of the sexual & physical abuse of their son by his Catholic School Principal and the subsequent kidnapping of their 3 children. They recount the persecution of their family at the hands of the Alberta Government, AHS, RCMP and Social Services after they were violently kidnapped by 27 police officers.


PLEASE share this story widely as the corruption is so deep, it does not appear the justice system has the decency or capability of serving justice. The pedophiles are being protected.


TWO PAGE - FINAL NOTICE TO PEOPLE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Instructions.for.Sept11.Letter.docx


French version: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/AVIS.FINAL.French.Template.for.Sept.11.2022.docx




-->For monitoring purposes, after you file this notice, send an email to [email protected] and let us know by who and what police department you have delivered the Final Notice to.




www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!




Bonnie Henry's emails exposed (she knew the injections were not safe): https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf




Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.




Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?

Keywords
