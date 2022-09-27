BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Judiciary/Police Stealing Trafficking Children
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2379 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
809 views • September 27, 2022

Monday, September 26th, 2022 Live Stream

Guests: Christine and Chris

Email: [email protected]


Christine and Chris talk about the heart-wrenching timeline of the sexual & physical abuse of their son by his Catholic School Principal and the subsequent kidnapping of their 3 children. They recount the persecution of their family at the hands of the Alberta Government, AHS, RCMP and Social Services after they were violently kidnapped by 27 police officers.


PLEASE share this story widely as the corruption is so deep, it does not appear the justice system has the decency or capability of serving justice. The pedophiles are being protected.


TWO PAGE - FINAL NOTICE TO PEOPLE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Instructions.for.Sept11.Letter.docx


French version: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/AVIS.FINAL.French.Template.for.Sept.11.2022.docx




-->For monitoring purposes, after you file this notice, send an email to [email protected] and let us know by who and what police department you have delivered the Final Notice to.




www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!




Bonnie Henry's emails exposed (she knew the injections were not safe): https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf




Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.




Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?

Keywords
corruptionmilitarylovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservepolicecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespassa warrior callscourt filingschristine wall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Ava Grace
Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Willow Tohi
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy