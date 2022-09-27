Judiciary/Police Stealing Trafficking Children

Monday, September 26th, 2022 Live Stream
Guests: Christine and Chris
Christine and Chris talk about the heart-wrenching timeline of the sexual & physical abuse of their son by his Catholic School Principal and the subsequent kidnapping of their 3 children. They recount the persecution of their family at the hands of the Alberta Government, AHS, RCMP and Social Services after they were violently kidnapped by 27 police officers.
PLEASE share this story widely as the corruption is so deep, it does not appear the justice system has the decency or capability of serving justice. The pedophiles are being protected.
