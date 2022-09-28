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Watters: Giving Illegals California State IDs Looks Like an On-Ramp to Voting
“Didn’t Democrats say that blacks were incapable of handling an id to vote? But I guess illegal aliens are perfectly capable of using a state-issued id to use it for welfare.”
Source - https://rumble.com/v1loeyv-watters-giving-illegals-california-state-ids-looks-like-an-on-ramp-to-votin.html