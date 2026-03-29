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IRGC Announces WAVE 26 of OPERATION TRUE PROMISE 4 - a multi-phase joint missile and drone assault, code named "O Lord of the Worlds," against American and Zionist targets across the region
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IRGC ANNOUNCES WAVE 26 OF OPERATION TRUE PROMISE 4

IRGC announces a multi-phase joint missile and drone assault, code named "O Lord of the Worlds," against American and Zionist targets across the region.

Targets struck: 

— Bases Victoria, Arifjan, and Al-Kharj 

— Precision strikes on American and Israeli positions in Arad, Tel Aviv, Erbil, Al-Dhafra, and the Fifth Fleet 

— One AWACS E-3G strategic aircraft at Al-Kharj base in Saudi Arabia

— Al-Azraq base in Jordan: drone strikes on equipment depots and troop quarters 

— One US drone destroyed over the Strait of Hormuz

 — Two Orbiter drones downed over Khorramabad

"Every aggressor who has violated my dear country has not escaped with their life — and today we are many times more advanced and stronger than at any point in our history."

— IRGC General Zolfaqari


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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