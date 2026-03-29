IRGC Announces WAVE 26 of OPERATION TRUE PROMISE 4 - a multi-phase joint missile and drone assault, code named "O Lord of the Worlds," against American and Zionist targets across the region

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IRGC ANNOUNCES WAVE 26 OF OPERATION TRUE PROMISE 4
IRGC announces a multi-phase joint missile and drone assault, code named "O Lord of the Worlds," against American and Zionist targets across the region.
Targets struck:
— Bases Victoria, Arifjan, and Al-Kharj
— Precision strikes on American and Israeli positions in Arad, Tel Aviv, Erbil, Al-Dhafra, and the Fifth Fleet
— One AWACS E-3G strategic aircraft at Al-Kharj base in Saudi Arabia
— Al-Azraq base in Jordan: drone strikes on equipment depots and troop quarters
— One US drone destroyed over the Strait of Hormuz
— Two Orbiter drones downed over Khorramabad
"Every aggressor who has violated my dear country has not escaped with their life — and today we are many times more advanced and stronger than at any point in our history."
— IRGC General Zolfaqari