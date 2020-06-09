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The Unknown Zone Talk Show - Food Poisoning
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5 views • June 09, 2020
a clip from one of my early shows (episode 5) where I discuss my first experience with food poisoning in the days where I did an opening monologue supported by 2 sidekicks Tiffany and Chris Chin, a piano player (Dave Doll) and introducing Clowny. I mean...it's really comedy at it's most edgy. Enjoy !
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