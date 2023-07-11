Psychology/Mind Control is Crucial For The Great Reset
No fear, the monsters are bluffing: How Mr. Global, with the help of psychopathic Psycholologists, Psychiatrists, Sociologists, etc. is trying to push through the Great Reset by way of panic mongering
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/c/c-2316350
