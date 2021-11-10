© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Probably The Most Corrupt Company In The World. PFIZER. CEO Labelling Us Criminals.
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • November 10, 2021
The art of war. 'Attack is the best means of defence'
Pfizer CEO Bourla says: 'People sharing misinformation on the COVID19 vaccines are criminals"
What is a criminal?
A person guilty of a crime.
What is a crime?
An act in violation of law
Probably The Most Corrupt Company In The World. PFIZER is making a judgement call on right and wrong. How is this a thing when their repeated violations of the law over 50 years aka lawless criminal activity is on record in the courts for all to see. See link below
Probably The Most Corrupt Company In The World. PFIZER exposed:
https://www.brighteon.com/f299241b-3a78-4a61-a4cd-62e209aa22be
Pfizer CEO Bourla says: 'People sharing misinformation on the COVID19 vaccines are criminals"
What is a criminal?
A person guilty of a crime.
What is a crime?
An act in violation of law
Probably The Most Corrupt Company In The World. PFIZER is making a judgement call on right and wrong. How is this a thing when their repeated violations of the law over 50 years aka lawless criminal activity is on record in the courts for all to see. See link below
Probably The Most Corrupt Company In The World. PFIZER exposed:
https://www.brighteon.com/f299241b-3a78-4a61-a4cd-62e209aa22be
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.