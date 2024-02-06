EUROPE IS GOING OFF!!!

MIRRORED from True Arow

Jan 27, 2024 + Feb 2, 2024

The only reason that small villages, then towns, larger towns, small cities and ultimately nations came about was because of farming. To prevent farming is to prevent that very thing that led to civilization in the first place.

Some videos from the farmer's protests in Europe. Mainly German and French.