EUROPE IS GOING OFF!!!

MIRRORED from True Arow
Jan 27, 2024 + Feb 2, 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-6yxxWm3l4&ab_channel=TrueArrow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SC7uKu_Tku4&ab_channel=TrueArrow
The only reason that small villages, then towns, larger towns, small cities and ultimately nations came about was because of farming. To prevent farming is to prevent that very thing that led to civilization in the first place.
Some videos from the farmer's protests in Europe. Mainly German and French.
