Putin Ends Syria War? HTS Chief Al-Julani With $10 Mn US Bounty Killed In Russian Airstrike: Reports

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In a significant escalation of the Syrian conflict, Russian forces have reportedly killed Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the leader of the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who was on the U.S. wanted list with a $10 million bounty. This development comes amid a fierce offensive by HTS and allied factions, which have seized control of key areas in Aleppo, including the airport, marking one of the most substantial territorial gains against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in years.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/