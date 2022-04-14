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E3: Alien Deception: Nephilim, Fallen Angels & Demons
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981 views • April 14, 2022
In episode 1, I promised you a more in depth look at who the Nephilim are, and where they might be among us today. They are here, and that signifies the presence of a great end time prophecy from Jesus, Himself:
“As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.” Matthew 24:37
Journey with me into the depths of ancient knowledge to uncover the truth. You will be amazed at what we find!
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DONATE: paypal.me/CarolineKlug
I don’t put my videos on platforms which require people to pay to watch. The ministry I do, I do for free, so any support you feel led to give would be deeply appreciated. If you wish to give, please use this PayPal link: paypal.me/CarolineKlug
Music licensed to use via Envato
“As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.” Matthew 24:37
Journey with me into the depths of ancient knowledge to uncover the truth. You will be amazed at what we find!
Please be sure to SUBSCRIBE and LIKE!
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPtoy8hd_q8rFRu3WigRhgQ
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1471053
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OXYU9v9OUZzk/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebiblesaidwhat
DONATE: paypal.me/CarolineKlug
I don’t put my videos on platforms which require people to pay to watch. The ministry I do, I do for free, so any support you feel led to give would be deeply appreciated. If you wish to give, please use this PayPal link: paypal.me/CarolineKlug
Music licensed to use via Envato
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