X22 Financial Report Ep. 2780a - Gates Just Confirmed It All, Now The People Know The Economic Truth

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Gates Just Confirmed It All, Now The People Know The Economic Truth
Elon Musk calls out the scam green agenda. Gas is going through the roof and the Biden Administration is sending billions to Ukraine. 54 countries have now opened an account with Gazprom. Gates says the quiet part out-loud, CBDC yes, Bitcoin No.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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