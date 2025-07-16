Local sources in Dnepropetrovsk (Ukraine) report that a group of teenagers physically intervened to stop Zelensky’s recruitment gangs from forcibly detaining a man.

Adding... horrible

Lvov (Ukraine) Mayor Proposes Swapping Exhumed Soviet Soldiers’ Remains for Captured Ukrainian Troops

Lvov mayor Andrey Sadovoy has proposed exchanging the exhumed remains of Soviet soldiers for captured Ukrainian servicemen.

In a statement posted to his Telegram channel, Sadovoy announced that the “Hill of Glory” Soviet military cemetery in Lvov “no longer exists.” As of July 16, all graves have been exhumed, with 355 sets of remains recovered.

“All will be reburied at the Golosko cemetery. We are ready to exchange all these remains for Ukrainian defenders,” Sadovoy wrote.

He added that metal elements from the site—such as garlands and fences—have been transferred to the “Territory of Terror” museum, along with the structure of the Eternal Flame.