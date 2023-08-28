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(MIRROED VIDEO) ESCAPING THE MAUI DEW FIRES AND RETURNING TO SEE THE DEVASTATION
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
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172 views • August 28, 2023

Video credit - Mith Chronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mh3mGiqmh67B/

THE MAUI MEGA RITUAL IS A CONTINUING, UNFOLDING STORY WITH NOW A WALL BUILT AROUND THE PERIMETER OF LAHAINA THIS PAST WEEK ( AUGUST 25 2023), CUTTING OFF ALL BUT THE FBI AKA CIA FROM ENTERING... THIS IS A MAJOR BLACK PSYCHOLOGICAL PSYOP  WITH RAMIFICATIONS FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD IN CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS ON AN INTERNATIONAL SCALE . 

This Satanic Human Sacrificial Ritual on Maui - Hawaii, is Pearl Harbour / 9/11 2.0 Ritual. Wake up folks, this one is important. 
Maui - Hawaii will be the world's first Island Prison, and has ritually sacrificed by fire, and or trafficked all the 2,000 PLUS MISSING CHILDREN. 
This is a MASSIVE ritual also including a land grab of some of the world's most pristine and expensive indigenous lands. 
This Satanic exercise is dedicated to Satan, by his soul-less, cruel, ruthless, elite followers, and they are now exercising the most blatant WEAPONISED WEATHER ATTACKS (Direct Energy Weapons D.E.W) worldwide (REVELATION 11:18 KJV) - for the  complete destruction of the world's most pristine areas to be REBUILT (BBB = Build Back Better) as 15 MINUTE CITIES... AS NWO PRISONS. 
Maui is a false god of the Pacific Islands, who is as Promethius, who gave fire to man. 
WAKE UP, PLEASE GET JESUS IN YOUR LIFE ASAP FRIENDS
Repent and believe the gospel 
JESUS LOVES YOU 

(KJV)

REVELATION 11:18
18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.

(KJV)

LEVITICUS 18:21

Only JESUS gives us Spiritual armour for this spiritual war for our souls -

(KJV)
EPHESIANS 6:10-18

Keywords
geoengineeringnwonew world orderchild traffickingbuild back betterlahaina maui hawaii direct energy weapons dew weaponised weather weather weaponry revelation 11 1815 minute cities bbbsatanic fire ritual
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