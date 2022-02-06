© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corona Investigative Committee: Grand Jury Proceeding, Day 1 -- "The People's Court of Public Opinion"
Follow
3
Share
Report
131 views • February 06, 2022
At approx. 19:20 timestamp, Reiner Fuellmich gives a summary of the grand jury's focus and upcoming testimonies from international experts and witnesses.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://grand-jury.net/
Link to press release: https://grand-jury.net/Media%20Release%20Grand%20Jury%20Proceeding%2002-05-2022.pdf
The Peoples ‘Court of Public Opinion works independent of any government and any non-governmental organization
Logistic support is provided by the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee:
www.corona-ausschuss.de (German),
www.corona-ausschuss.de/en (English),
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5 (Hearings in English)
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://grand-jury.net/
Link to press release: https://grand-jury.net/Media%20Release%20Grand%20Jury%20Proceeding%2002-05-2022.pdf
The Peoples ‘Court of Public Opinion works independent of any government and any non-governmental organization
Logistic support is provided by the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee:
www.corona-ausschuss.de (German),
www.corona-ausschuss.de/en (English),
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5 (Hearings in English)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.