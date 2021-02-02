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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Black Lives Matter, Amazon Synod, Freedom Sunday - What's Up Prof? 22
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85 views • February 02, 2021
In Episode 22 we discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, the Amazon synod held in the gardens of the Vatican as well as the Freedom Sunday movement and how all these might be seen in the North versus South scenario.
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