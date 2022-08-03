DERREN BROWN: The Assassin with Stephen Fry [mind controlled to kill - FULL EPISODE]

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE DERREN BROWNhttps://youtu.be/owootTAuxic
Derren Brown asks and answers a single question, featuring an inventive and jaw-dropping mixture of stunts, magic, illusion, suggestion and thought-provoking entertainment, combined with tried and tested psychological experiments to illustrate how easily our behaviour can be manipulated. In the first episode, Derren Brown investigates hypnosis and asks if someone could be hypnotised into killing a celebrity.
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