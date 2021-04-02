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Latest Marxist News: UBI & Reparations
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10 views • April 02, 2021
On today’s show we are covering some of the most unbelievable Marxist articles from the week, including Oakland California’s new universal basic income program, and Evanston Illinois providing reparations.
We’re going to be showing you exactly how all of this fits into the radical Marxist agenda, and what this escalating movement means for the future of our nation and the Church.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
We’re going to be showing you exactly how all of this fits into the radical Marxist agenda, and what this escalating movement means for the future of our nation and the Church.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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