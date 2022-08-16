You Can Now Revive Your Degraded Soil #shorts

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Did you know you can revitalize barren soil in just three years?
Ole Kristian Sivertsen, the president and group CEO of Desert Control, provides a system that works with and against the negative effects of climate change and desertification. 🏜️
Ole’s company has created a miraculous innovation that can REVIVE dead land to make it healthy and fertile for flora again! 🌱
And he shares that it may only take a ONE-TIME application to do so! 👈 Isn’t this innovation amazing? Type YES in the comments if you agree.