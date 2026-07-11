Monsanto Strikes Back, Courts Ruling for Glyphosate ~ Courts Ruling in Poisoning People ~

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In today's discussion we will talk about the supreme courts ruling in favor with Bayer / Monsanto's Round-up and thus, giving them liability protection from further cancer lawsuits. We will also talk about the issues and concerns with the continued growth of artificial intelligence, along with issues of water resources used to power (a.i.), and fears of that technology replacing humans. In addition, we will talk about the growing concerns of who is going to take care of the adult autism population with Del and Andrew Wakefield, cause the population of autism community is still growing. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is: E484: THE HIGHWIRE: Poison over People, AI’s Reality Check & Dr. Andrew Wakefield.
References:
- E484: THE HIGHWIRE: Poison over People, AI’s Reality Check & Dr. Andrew Wakefield
https://rumble.com/v7chs42-episode-484-poison-over-people-ais-reality-check-and-dr.-andrew-wakefield.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026
https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523
- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties
https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties
- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"
https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu