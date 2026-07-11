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Monsanto Strikes Back, Courts Ruling for Glyphosate ~ Courts Ruling in Poisoning People ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
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In today's discussion we will talk about the supreme courts ruling in favor with Bayer / Monsanto's Round-up and thus, giving them liability protection from further cancer lawsuits. We will also talk about the issues and concerns with the continued growth of artificial intelligence, along with issues of water resources used to power (a.i.), and fears of that technology replacing humans. In addition, we will talk about the growing concerns of who is going to take care of the adult autism population with Del and Andrew Wakefield, cause the population of autism community is still growing. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is: E484: THE HIGHWIRE: Poison over People, AI’s Reality Check & Dr. Andrew Wakefield.


References:

- E484: THE HIGHWIRE: Poison over People, AI’s Reality Check & Dr. Andrew Wakefield

  https://rumble.com/v7chs42-episode-484-poison-over-people-ais-reality-check-and-dr.-andrew-wakefield.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

  https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

  https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

  https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu


Keywords
censorshipsciencecdctrustpoisonvaccineaipharmapeoplemedicalstudytyrannyrealitybigdisinformationmandateswakefieldandrewtheanovercheck19covidinconvenient
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