© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since Coronavirus Patents Prove COVID Fraud & Illegal Dealings, Where Is Justice?
Follow
0
Share
Report
454 views • October 05, 2021
Recently, Dr. David Martin explained how Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institutes for Health, along with the Center for Disease Control and others have been engaged in illegal dealings to push the Coronavirus plandemic. The crimes are clear and apparent to anyone wishing to examine the evidence. Yet, these people remain elusive of justice just as the last several criminal occupants of the White House and representatives have. What will it take for the People to put an end to the COVID tyranny and bring these criminals to justice?
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/since-coronavirus-patents-prove-covid-fraud-illegal-dealings-where-is-justice-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/since-coronavirus-patents-prove-covid-fraud-illegal-dealings-where-is-justice-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.