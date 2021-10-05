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Since Coronavirus Patents Prove COVID Fraud & Illegal Dealings, Where Is Justice?
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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454 views • October 05, 2021
Recently, Dr. David Martin explained how Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institutes for Health, along with the Center for Disease Control and others have been engaged in illegal dealings to push the Coronavirus plandemic. The crimes are clear and apparent to anyone wishing to examine the evidence. Yet, these people remain elusive of justice just as the last several criminal occupants of the White House and representatives have. What will it take for the People to put an end to the COVID tyranny and bring these criminals to justice?

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/since-coronavirus-patents-prove-covid-fraud-illegal-dealings-where-is-justice-video/

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fdacdcconstitutionbiblevaccinedonald trumpjoe bidenjusticecrimestim brownsons of libertyanthony faucisetting brushfiresred state talk radiocoronaviruscoviddr david martin
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